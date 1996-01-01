Which of the following is NOT an organism you will observe in the protostome lab?
A
Caenorhabditis elegans
B
Amoeba proteus
C
Drosophila melanogaster
D
Lumbricus terrestris
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the term 'protostome'—it refers to a major group of animals characterized by their embryonic development, where the mouth forms before the anus during gastrulation.
Step 2: Identify the organisms listed and classify them based on their developmental biology: Caenorhabditis elegans (a nematode), Drosophila melanogaster (a fruit fly), and Lumbricus terrestris (an earthworm) are all protostomes.
Step 3: Recognize that Amoeba proteus is a unicellular protist, not an animal, and therefore does not belong to the protostome group.
Step 4: Conclude that Amoeba proteus is the organism you would NOT observe in a protostome lab because it is not a protostome but a protist.
Step 5: Summarize that the key to solving this problem is understanding the biological classification and developmental characteristics that define protostomes.
