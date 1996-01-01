Which of the following descriptions is true for neutrophils but not for macrophages?
A
They are long-lived cells that reside in tissues.
B
They primarily remove dead cells and debris from tissues.
C
They present antigens to T cells as part of the adaptive immune response.
D
They are the most abundant type of white blood cell in human blood.
Step 1: Understand the roles and characteristics of neutrophils and macrophages in the immune system. Neutrophils are a type of white blood cell primarily involved in the innate immune response, known for their rapid response to infection and abundance in the bloodstream.
Step 2: Recognize that neutrophils are short-lived cells that circulate in the blood and are the most abundant type of white blood cell, whereas macrophages are longer-lived cells that reside in tissues and are involved in cleaning up dead cells and debris.
Step 3: Note that macrophages have a key role in antigen presentation to T cells, linking innate and adaptive immunity, while neutrophils generally do not present antigens to T cells.
Step 4: Compare each description given in the problem to these characteristics: (a) Long-lived tissue residents describe macrophages, not neutrophils; (b) Removing dead cells and debris is a macrophage function; (c) Antigen presentation is primarily a macrophage function; (d) Being the most abundant white blood cell in blood is a unique feature of neutrophils.
Step 5: Conclude that the statement 'They are the most abundant type of white blood cell in human blood' is true for neutrophils but not for macrophages, making it the correct distinguishing description.
