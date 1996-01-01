Step 4: Analyze the options given. The first option lists T cells, B cells, and natural killer cells, which are lymphocytes (agranulocytes). The second option lists lymphocytes, monocytes, and macrophages, all agranulocytes. The third option lists neutrophils, eosinophils, and basophils, which are granulocytes. The fourth option lists dendritic cells, mast cells, and plasma cells, which are not classified as granulocytes.