Which of the following cell types are classified as granulocytes in the immune system?
T cells, B cells, and natural killer cells
Lymphocytes, monocytes, and macrophages
Neutrophils, eosinophils, and basophils
Dendritic cells, mast cells, and plasma cells
Step 1: Understand the classification of white blood cells (leukocytes) in the immune system. Leukocytes are broadly divided into two categories: granulocytes and agranulocytes, based on the presence or absence of granules in their cytoplasm.
Step 2: Identify granulocytes. Granulocytes are characterized by the presence of visible granules in their cytoplasm when stained and viewed under a microscope. The main types of granulocytes are neutrophils, eosinophils, and basophils.
Step 3: Recognize agranulocytes. Agranulocytes lack visible granules and include lymphocytes (such as T cells, B cells, and natural killer cells) and monocytes (which can differentiate into macrophages and dendritic cells).
Step 4: Analyze the options given. The first option lists T cells, B cells, and natural killer cells, which are lymphocytes (agranulocytes). The second option lists lymphocytes, monocytes, and macrophages, all agranulocytes. The third option lists neutrophils, eosinophils, and basophils, which are granulocytes. The fourth option lists dendritic cells, mast cells, and plasma cells, which are not classified as granulocytes.
Step 5: Conclude that the correct classification of granulocytes in the immune system is neutrophils, eosinophils, and basophils, based on their cytoplasmic granules and immune functions.
