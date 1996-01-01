Which type of granulocyte is primarily responsible for engulfing and digesting foreign cells and molecules they encounter and recognize?
A
Basophils
B
Neutrophils
C
Lymphocytes
D
Eosinophils
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that granulocytes are a category of white blood cells characterized by the presence of granules in their cytoplasm, and they play various roles in the immune response.
Identify the main functions of each granulocyte type: Basophils are involved in allergic responses and release histamine; Eosinophils primarily combat parasitic infections and modulate allergic reactions; Neutrophils are the first responders to infection and are highly effective at phagocytosis (engulfing and digesting foreign cells).
Recall that phagocytosis is the process by which certain immune cells engulf and digest pathogens or debris, which is a key defense mechanism against infections.
Recognize that neutrophils are the granulocytes specialized in phagocytosis, making them the primary cells responsible for engulfing and digesting foreign cells and molecules they encounter and recognize.
Conclude that among the options given, neutrophils are the granulocytes primarily responsible for this function.
