The following is a list of different: - Respiratory tract. - Gastrointestinal tract. - Urinary tract. - Skin wounds or lesions.
A
Modes of transmission.
B
Portals of entry or exit.
C
Regions of fomites.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the terms given in the problem. The respiratory tract, gastrointestinal tract, urinary tract, and skin wounds or lesions are all anatomical sites on or in the human body.
Step 2: Recognize that 'modes of transmission' refers to how pathogens move from one host to another, such as through direct contact, droplets, or vectors, which is different from anatomical sites.
Step 3: Identify that portals of entry or exit are specific sites where pathogens enter or leave the host, which aligns with the list of body sites given (respiratory tract, gastrointestinal tract, urinary tract, skin wounds or lesions).
Step 4: Understand that 'regions of fomites' refers to inanimate objects that can carry infectious agents, which does not match the list of body sites provided.
Step 5: Conclude that the correct classification for the list provided is 'portals of entry or exit' because these are the anatomical locations where pathogens can enter or exit the body, facilitating infection.
Watch next
Master Colonization of Susceptible Host with a bite sized video explanation from Jason