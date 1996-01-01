Multiple Choice
The following is a list of different:
- Respiratory tract.
- Gastrointestinal tract.
- Urinary tract.
- Skin wounds or lesions.
Most pathogens colonize the surface of a person’s skin & cause disease without a portal of entry.
Intestinal pathogens are usually inhaled via the nose.
Pores in the skin are a common portal of entry for respiratory pathogens.
If a pathogen is ingested but is unable to colonize within the host, it is unlikely to cause disease.
