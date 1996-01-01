Which of the following statements about exotoxins is generally false?
A
Exotoxins are proteins that can be inactivated by heat.
B
Exotoxins are typically produced by both Gram-positive and Gram-negative bacteria.
C
Exotoxins can cause specific symptoms depending on their mechanism of action.
D
Exotoxins are part of the bacterial cell wall and released only upon cell lysis.
Verified step by step guidance
Step 1: Understand what exotoxins are. Exotoxins are toxic proteins secreted by bacteria into their surrounding environment, not structural components of the bacterial cell wall.
Step 2: Review the characteristics of exotoxins: they are proteins, can be heat-inactivated, and are produced by both Gram-positive and Gram-negative bacteria.
Step 3: Recognize that exotoxins cause specific symptoms based on their mechanism of action, such as neurotoxins or enterotoxins targeting specific tissues.
Step 4: Identify the false statement by comparing it to the known facts: exotoxins are not part of the bacterial cell wall and are not released only upon cell lysis; that description fits endotoxins instead.
Step 5: Conclude that the false statement is the one claiming exotoxins are part of the bacterial cell wall and released only upon cell lysis.
