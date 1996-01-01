What are the filamentous mats formed by most fungi called?
A
Capsid
B
Mycelium
C
Thallus
D
Biofilm
1
Understand that fungi grow in structures composed of thread-like filaments called hyphae.
Recognize that when these hyphae aggregate and form a dense network, this structure is known as a filamentous mat.
Recall the terminology used in mycology: the collective mass of hyphae forming the main body of a fungus is called the mycelium.
Differentiate mycelium from other terms: 'capsid' relates to viruses, 'thallus' refers to the body of some algae and fungi but is more general, and 'biofilm' is a microbial community often formed by bacteria.
Conclude that the filamentous mats formed by most fungi are called mycelium.
