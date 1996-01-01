Which of the following lists includes the three most common bloodborne pathogens (BBPs) encountered in healthcare settings?
A
Hepatitis A virus (HAV), Hepatitis B virus (HBV), and Streptococcus pyogenes
B
Hepatitis B virus (HBV), Hepatitis C virus (HCV), and Human immunodeficiency virus (HIV)
C
Staphylococcus aureus, Escherichia coli, and Hepatitis B virus (HBV)
D
Influenza virus, Human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), and Hepatitis C virus (HCV)
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the definition of bloodborne pathogens (BBPs): these are infectious microorganisms present in blood that can cause disease in humans, commonly transmitted through blood or body fluids.
Identify the most common BBPs in healthcare settings by reviewing epidemiological data and infection control guidelines, which typically highlight viruses rather than bacteria.
Recall that the three most common BBPs are Hepatitis B virus (HBV), Hepatitis C virus (HCV), and Human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), as these are the primary concerns for occupational exposure in healthcare.
Evaluate each list by checking if it contains these three viruses; lists including bacteria or viruses not primarily transmitted through blood (like Hepatitis A or Influenza) are less likely to be correct.
Conclude that the list containing HBV, HCV, and HIV is the correct one, as these are the three most common bloodborne pathogens encountered in healthcare settings.
