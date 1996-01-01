Which three elements are required to transmit infection in a healthcare setting?
A
A source of nutrients, a sterile environment, and a disinfectant
B
A susceptible host, an antibiotic, and a healthcare worker
C
A source of infectious agents, a susceptible host, and a mode of transmission
D
A mode of transmission, a vaccine, and a carrier animal
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the key components necessary for the transmission of infection, which are commonly described in microbiology and infection control as the 'chain of infection.'
Recall that the chain of infection includes: (1) a source of infectious agents (pathogen), (2) a susceptible host (someone who can be infected), and (3) a mode of transmission (how the pathogen moves from source to host).
Evaluate each answer choice by checking if it contains these three essential elements: the infectious agent, the susceptible host, and the mode of transmission.
Recognize that elements like a sterile environment, disinfectants, antibiotics, vaccines, or carrier animals are related to infection control or prevention but are not the fundamental components required to transmit infection.
Conclude that the correct answer must include the source of infectious agents, a susceptible host, and a mode of transmission, as these are the three critical elements for infection transmission in a healthcare setting.
