Multiple Choice
Approximately what percentage of hospital patients develop a nosocomial infection?
Acquired at social events like concerts.
Acquired while working in a hospital.
Infections that a patient is admitted to a hospital for.
Acquired by a patient admitted to a hospital.
Which of the following is NOT a factor contributing to hospital-acquired infections?
The hospital staff who actively surveys the types and numbers of nosocomial infections is the: