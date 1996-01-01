Multiple Choice
The hospital staff who actively surveys the types and numbers of nosocomial infections is the:
Some hospital workers can be asymptomatic carriers of a disease.
Some types of bacteria are resistant to disinfectants.
Some patients are allergic to certain medications.
Invasive procedures can result in infections when sanitation procedures are not met.
All the above may contribute to hospital-acquired infection.
Approximately what percentage of hospital patients develop a nosocomial infection?