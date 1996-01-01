Which of the following characteristics is true of Listeria monocytogenes?
A
It is a Gram-positive rod that exhibits tumbling motility at room temperature.
B
It is a non-motile coccus that causes urinary tract infections.
C
It is a spore-forming anaerobe commonly found in soil.
D
It is a Gram-negative diplococcus that ferments lactose.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Identify the general characteristics of Listeria monocytogenes by recalling its Gram stain reaction and shape. Listeria monocytogenes is known to be a Gram-positive bacterium, which means it retains the crystal violet stain and appears purple under a microscope, and it has a rod (bacillus) shape.
Step 2: Consider the motility of Listeria monocytogenes. This bacterium exhibits a unique type of motility called 'tumbling motility' which is typically observed at room temperature (around 20-25°C). This motility is due to its flagella and is a distinguishing feature.
Step 3: Evaluate the other options by comparing their characteristics with what is known about Listeria monocytogenes. For example, it is not a coccus (spherical), it does not cause urinary tract infections primarily, it is not spore-forming, and it is not Gram-negative nor a lactose fermenter.
Step 4: Understand that Listeria monocytogenes is a facultative anaerobe, meaning it can survive with or without oxygen, but it is not spore-forming, which differentiates it from some soil bacteria like Clostridium species.
Step 5: Conclude that the correct characteristic is that Listeria monocytogenes is a Gram-positive rod that exhibits tumbling motility at room temperature, which matches the known microbiological profile of this pathogen.
Watch next
Master Members of the Bacterial World with a bite sized video explanation from Jason