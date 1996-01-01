Which group best describes unicellular prokaryotes that can live in dust?
A
Fungi
B
Protozoa
C
Bacteria
D
Algae
1
Step 1: Understand the characteristics of each group listed: Fungi, Protozoa, Bacteria, and Algae. Fungi are mostly multicellular eukaryotes, Protozoa are unicellular eukaryotes, Bacteria are unicellular prokaryotes, and Algae can be unicellular or multicellular eukaryotes.
Step 2: Recall the definition of prokaryotes: organisms that lack a nucleus and membrane-bound organelles. Among the groups listed, only Bacteria are prokaryotes.
Step 3: Consider the habitat mentioned — living in dust. Bacteria are known to survive in diverse and extreme environments, including dust particles, due to their resilience and adaptability.
Step 4: Eliminate groups that do not fit the description of unicellular prokaryotes. Fungi and Algae are eukaryotes, and Protozoa are unicellular but also eukaryotes, so they do not match the prokaryote criterion.
Step 5: Conclude that the group best describing unicellular prokaryotes living in dust is Bacteria, based on their cellular structure and environmental adaptability.
