Which of the following methods would be most appropriate to sterilize a mattress?
A
Ultraviolet (UV) radiation
B
Ethylene oxide gas
C
Boiling water
D
Autoclaving
Step 1: Understand the nature of the object to be sterilized. A mattress is large, porous, and sensitive to heat and moisture, which limits the sterilization methods that can be used without damaging it.
Step 2: Evaluate the effectiveness and suitability of each sterilization method: Ultraviolet (UV) radiation is limited to surface sterilization and cannot penetrate porous materials like a mattress.
Step 3: Consider boiling water and autoclaving, both of which involve high heat and moisture. These methods can damage the mattress material and are impractical for large, non-autoclavable items.
Step 4: Ethylene oxide gas sterilization is a low-temperature method that can penetrate porous materials and effectively sterilize without damaging heat-sensitive items like mattresses.
Step 5: Conclude that ethylene oxide gas is the most appropriate sterilization method for a mattress due to its ability to sterilize porous, heat-sensitive materials safely and thoroughly.
