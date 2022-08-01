in this video, we're going to begin our lesson on ph requirements for microbial growth and so similar to temperature, microbes grow in a range of pH values. However, inside of this range of ph values is what's known as the optimal ph value, and the optimal ph value is the specific ph at which the species grows most rapidly, or the ph that allows the microorganism to grow the best. Now, despite the ph of the surrounding environment, cells tend to maintain an internal ph near neutral. And so microbes that live in acidic environments have mechanisms that pump protons out of the cell to help contribute to that acidic environment. And on the other hand, microbes that live in alkaline or basic environments have mechanisms that pump protons into the cell to help contribute to the basic environment. And so if we take a look at our image down below notice, on the left hand side, we're focusing in on an acidic environment and the aesthetic environment is going to have more protons, That is what makes it acidic. And so notice that the inside of the cell, regardless of if it is in an aesthetic environment or a basic environment, the inside of cells tends to be neutral. And so we have a neutral ph in the inside of the cell. But notice that cells that live in acidic environments tend to pump protons out of the cell. And so notice that the protons here are being pumped towards the outside pump towards the outside pump towards the outside. And that helps contribute to the higher concentration of hydrogen ions and the environment leading to an acidic environment. Now, over here, on the right hand side, we're focusing in on a micro growing and a basic environment. And so of course, the environment that is basically is going to have less protons in the environment. And so the inside of the cell, once again, regardless of the ph of the environment, is gonna tend to have a neutral ph, So there's a neutral ph over here and a neutral ph over here, because the inside of cells tends to always have a neutral ph. However, the microbes that live in basic environments, they tend to have mechanisms that pump protons into the cell, and so notice that the protons are being pumped into the self, and that helps to contribute to the basic environment because it reduces the amount of hydrogen ions and the environment. And so that leads to a basic environment. And so this here concludes our brief introduction to ph requirements for microbial growth. And as we move forward in our lesson, we'll be able to learn even more about these ph requirements. And so I'll see you all in our next video.

