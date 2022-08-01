in this video, we're going to begin our lesson on reactive oxygen species. And so Arabs, which recall from our previous lesson videos are microbes that require oxygen gas, tend to generate toxic derivatives of oxygen called reactive oxygen species. And so reactive oxygen species are commonly abbreviated as just R. O. S. For short. And so reactive oxygen species. Or roos are highly reactive oxygen molecules that can cause damage to the cell. And so reactive oxygen species. Or roos present a problem for Arabs. And so examples of reactive oxygen species, or roos include super oxide, which is 02 minus as well as hydrogen peroxide, Which is H202. And so super oxide and hydrogen peroxide are capable of causing damage to the cell. Now, uh these Arabs need to have a way to be able to manage these reactive oxygen species. And so all Arabs produce enzymes that protect the self from these reactive oxygen species or roos. And so here what we're showing our three enzymes that these Arabs can use to protect themselves from the reactive the reactive oxygen species. And so the first enzyme that we have here is super oxide dis mutates and super oxide. This mutation is abbreviated as S. O. D. And this is an enzyme that will convert to super oxide molecules two of these reactive oxygen species, super oxide molecules into oxygen gas and hydrogen peroxide. And so if we take a look at our image down below here, which will notice is reactive oxygen species, or R. O. S. Include oxygen 02 minus, which is super oxide as well as hydrogen peroxide or H And once again, these can cause damage to the cell. And so these three enzymes help to protect the Arabs from these reactive oxygen species. And so the first enzymes super oxide dis mutates, converts to super oxide molecules or two oh two minus molecules, and it converts them in this reaction with hydrogen ions into hydrogen peroxide and oxygen gas. Then the next enzyme that we have here is going to be catalysts and cattle is is an enzyme that converts to hydrogen peroxide molecules into oxygen gas and two molecules of water. And so notice that the enzyme catalysts converts to hydrogen peroxide molecules into two water molecules and oxygen gas. And so water and oxygen gas is nontoxic to Arabs. And so basically by using these enzymes, uh these Arabs are able to convert toxic reactive oxygen species into non toxic components. And so sometimes they need to work together to help convert these toxic components, these toxic reactive oxygen species into non toxic molecules of water and oxygen gas. And then the third and final enzyme that we're going to talk about here is peroxide days, which is going to be an enzyme that converts hydrogen peroxide into water. And so if we take a look at this image down below the peroxide is, enzyme is able to convert hydrogen peroxide H uh, and two hydrogen ions into two water molecules, again converting toxic reactive oxygen species into non toxic components such as water and oxygen. And so this year concludes our brief lesson on reactive oxygen species, these toxic components that tend to be generated by Arabs and also the enzymes that Arabs used to protect themselves from the their own reactive oxygen species that they generate. And so we'll be able to get some practice applying these concepts as we move forward in our course. So I'll see you all in our next video.

Hide transcripts