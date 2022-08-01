Pentose-Phosphate Pathway

in this video we're going to begin our lesson on the pen toes phosphate pathway. And so the pen toes phosphate pathway is commonly abbreviated as P P. P. And really it is a glycol icis alternative pathway and it is going to produce carbon dioxide or sio two as well as the electron carrier N A. D. P. H. Which recall from our previous lesson videos is an electron carrier that is important for bio synthetic reactions or reactions that build important cell molecules and cell structures. And also the pintos phosphate pathway is also going to produce important precursors for bio synthesis and we'll be able to talk more about those precursors down below. Once we get to our image now the pen toes phosphate pathway can occur in both prokaryotes and eukaryotes. For example, it occurs in red blood cells and it's important to note that the pintos phosphate pathway does not produce any A. T. P. Instead, it is going to be generating really important precursor metabolites which are once again these intermediate molecules that are important for anabolic pathways or pathways that are going to build important cell molecules and cell structures. And so let's take a quick look at our image down below to get a better understanding of this pintos phosphate pathway or this P. P. P pathway. And once again it is an alternative pathway to glide collis. And so the glucose molecule instead of undergoing the normal glycolic, this pathway that we talked about in our previous lesson videos. In some cases glucose can be filtered down into the pintos phosphate pathway. And in this pen toes phosphate pathway consists of many complex reactions. But ultimately it is going to create N. A. D. P. H, which again is that electron carrier important for bio synthetic reactions. And it's also going to create some carbon dioxide. And it will also generate important precursor metabolites, including rebuke lows five phosphate, which is a really important precursor for nucleotide bio synthesis. In other words, the pintos phosphate pathway produces ribose, five phosphate, which is needed to create these nucleotides that you see down below. And the nucleotides are important for of course the formation of nucleic acids such as DNA and RNA. Also, the pintos phosphate pathway can produce a re throws five phosphate and a re throws five phosphate is really important for amino acid bio synthesis of specific types of amino acids, specifically some of the aromatic amino acids uh such as tyrosine and tryptophan for example. And so here we're showing the the r groups of some of those amino acids that uh the precursor metabolite Aretha's face phosphate can be important for synthesizing and then last but not least is the pintos phosphate pathway can also generate glycerol to hide three phosphate, which recall is G three P and glycerol, three phosphate is a glycol icis intermediate. And so what this means is that the pintos phosphate pathway can actually be fed back into the glycol is this pathway. And so the pintos phosphate pathway connects uh to the glycol icis pathway. And really it's G three P. That makes that connection. And so this G three P. That's produced by once again the pintos phosphate pathway. Uh This G. Three P. Can be filtered back into the energy harvest phase of like A'Lexus so that again it can continue to make piru bait and then that piru bait can continue down the normal path for um cellular respiration. But this year concludes our brief lesson on the pen toast phosphate pathway and how it is an alternative pathway to glycol icis that is going to import uh create really important precursor metabolites that are important for bio synthetic pathways, including the production of N. A. D. P. H. Review lows five phosphate and A. Re throws five phosphate. And so this year concludes this and we'll be able to get some practice applying these concepts as we move forward. So I'll see you all in our next video

