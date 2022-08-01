Entner-Doudoroff Pathway

in this video, we're going to begin our lesson on the inner Durov pathway which is a pathway used by some bacteria but is not used by you curios. Now first we need to recall that the normal glide collis pathway that we covered in our previous lesson videos has two phases. And the first phase of glycol assist as the energy investment phase. And the second phase of glycol Asus is the energy harvest phase. And so some bacteria again not you Kerasiotes can use an alternative pathway for the glycol icis energy investment phase. And so this alternative pathway to the energy investment phase is going to be called the Inner Durov pathway which is commonly abbreviated as E. D. P. And so once again uh the energy pathway or the E. D. P. Is a is an alternative to the energy investment phase. But after the energy pathway is complete, it can still transition into the energy harvest phase. So this energy pathway or E. D. P. Can be defined as an alternative glycol assist pathway, specifically an alternative to the energy investment phase that will produce several molecules as we'll see down below, including a very important molecule that we call N A. D. P. H. And recall that N A. D. P. H. Is a really important electron carrier because it is involved in bio synthetic reactions or reactions that are used to build molecules and structures within the cell. And uh this energy pathway, it is only going to invest just 1 80 P molecule. Unlike the normal energy investment phase which usually invest to 80 P molecules. And because the energy pathway only invest 1 80 P molecule, it's only going to produce just one G three P molecule instead of producing two G three P molecules like what the normal energy investment phase normally does. And this one G three P that's made by the anti pathway can still continue in the energy harvest phase which is the second phase here. And since there's only one G three P molecule that is made in the energy pathway, the energy harvest phase is only going to be able to produce half the amount of N. A. D. H. And 80 P as it normally does. And so instead of producing two N. A. D. H. And to net A Tps it's only going to produce one N. A. D. H. And one net a tee pee in the pathway. And also unlike normal glycolic sis as we learned in our previous lesson videos, the entered raf pathway or the E. D. P. Is actually once again going to produce N. A. D. P. H. And once again any DPH is not to be confused with an A. D. H. And the N. A. D. P. H. Is only made by the rov pathway and it is not made by the normal glycol icis pathway. And so that is an important feature that distinguishes the energy pathway from the normal energy investment phase. And so if we take a look at our image down below, we can get a better understanding of this energy pathway. And notice that in this image, the top half of the image represents the normal glycol icis pathway as we already learned it in our previous lesson videos. And so really this entire top half of the image should be a review for you guys from our previous lesson videos. And really the only new information is what is on the bottom half of this image. And so the bottom half here represents the entertainer Durov pathway. And so first we're going to review the top half of the image with normal glycol Asus and recalled. Normal glycol Asus has two phases. The energy investment phase and the energy harvest phase. And the intermediate in between the two phases is G three P. And notice that in normal glycol assist, it starts with a glucose molecule and that glucose molecule is going to be converted into two PirU molecules. And the energy investment phase two A Tps are going to be used up or burnt up uh to create these two G three P molecules. And then each of G G three P molecules will undergo reactions to create an N. A. D. H. And to A T. P. S. So that a total of 4 80 P. S. And two N A. D H. S. Are made in the process of making to piru bates. And so in terms of the products of the normal glycolic sis, what we can do is see that there are actually zero N. A. D. P. H molecules made in normal glycolic sis there are two G three P molecules made in normal glycolic sis. And there are two N. A. D. H. Electron carriers made in normal guy collis. And to net a Tps made a normal guy collis. Since four are made in the energy harvest phase and two were burnt up or used in the energy investment phase. And then once again there are going to be to Piru Bates made in the end of this process. And so once again, pretty much everything that you see here up at the top is review from our previous lesson videos really no new information and the new information from this video is going to be in the bottom half of this image and notice the bottom half of the image is focusing on the energy pathway. And the energy pathway is really just an alternative to the energy investment phase. But notice that the energy harvest phase still occurs. Um Now notice that in the energy pathway um there is going to be one molecule of N. A. D. P. H. That is being made. And this is a unique distinguishing feature between the energy pathway in the normal energy investment phase because N. A. D. P. H. Is not made in this normal gla collis. That's why we have zero N A. D. P. H. Here. Also only 1 80 P molecule is being used in the inter dewdrop pathway to create only one G. Three P. Molecule. So instead of two G three PS. Uh there is only one G three P. That is being made. And so that one G. Three P. Will be filtered into the energy harvest phase to make only one N. A. D. H. And two total 80 P. S. Uh And there will be one Piru bait made from the energy harvest phase. But notice that there's still a second piru bait that's being made here. And that's because the energy pathway will use an alternative means of creating a second Piru bait that does not use the energy harvest phase. And so ultimately what we want to focus mainly on is the products here of the anterior Durov pathway. And so what we'll see is that there's going to be one N. A. D. P. H. That's being made in the anterior Durov pathway which again is a main distinguishing feature between the answer Durov and the normal pathway. Since no N. A. D. P. H. Is made in the normal pathway. There's only one G. Three P molecule made in the energy pathway. And that means that there's only going to be one N. A. D. H. And 1 80 P. Net a teepee made since there's 2 80 PS made here. But one burnt here, there's a net of only one being made. But notice that there's still a total of two piru baits in the end. Even though these piru baits are made in different ways and the end there are still two piru baits that are going to result. And so really the biggest differences between the products of the normal pathway and the products of the energy pathway is again that the and produces this N. A. D. P. H. Which can be used for bio synthetic reactions. Um And then everything else here is cut in half in comparison to the top except for the number of piru bates remains the same. And so this here concludes our brief introduction to the pathway which is used only by some bacteria but not eukaryotes. And it does so in order to mainly create N. A. D. P. H. For bio synthetic reactions. And so we'll be able to get some practice applying these concepts as we move forward in our course. So I'll see you all in our next video

Hide transcripts