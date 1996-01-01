Which type of tissue is commonly observed in a micrograph showing tightly packed cells with a central lumen, and what is the primary function of this tissue?
A
Muscle tissue; enables movement through contraction
B
Epithelial tissue; forms protective barriers and lines surfaces
C
Nervous tissue; transmits electrical impulses for communication
D
Connective tissue; provides structural support and connects other tissues
1
Identify the key features described in the micrograph: tightly packed cells and a central lumen. These characteristics suggest a tissue type that forms continuous layers and often surrounds a hollow space.
Recall the main types of tissues in the body: epithelial, muscle, nervous, and connective tissue, each with distinct structures and functions.
Understand that epithelial tissue is known for forming protective barriers and lining surfaces, often arranged in sheets of closely packed cells that can surround lumens (such as in glands or organ linings).
Contrast this with muscle tissue, which is specialized for contraction and movement, nervous tissue for transmitting electrical signals, and connective tissue for support and connection, none of which typically present as tightly packed cells with a central lumen.
Conclude that the tissue type described is epithelial tissue, and its primary function is to form protective barriers and line surfaces, including lumens.
