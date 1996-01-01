Which of the following foods is at a temperature that allows bacteria to grow well?
A
Frozen chicken stored at -18^ext{o}C
B
Soup kept boiling at 100^ext{o}C
C
Cooked rice left at 25^ext{o}C for several hours
D
Milk refrigerated at 4^ext{o}C
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of the 'temperature danger zone' for bacterial growth, which is typically between 5\^\{\circ\}C and 60\^\{\circ\}C. Within this range, bacteria can multiply rapidly.
Analyze each food temperature given in the problem: frozen chicken at -18\^\{\circ\}C, soup boiling at 100\^\{\circ\}C, cooked rice at 25\^\{\circ\}C, and milk refrigerated at 4\^\{\circ\}C.
Recognize that temperatures below 5\^\{\circ\}C (like -18\^\{\circ\}C and 4\^\{\circ\}C) slow down or stop bacterial growth, while temperatures above 60\^\{\circ\}C (like 100\^\{\circ\}C) kill bacteria or prevent growth.
Identify that 25\^\{\circ\}C falls within the danger zone, making it an ideal temperature for bacteria to grow well, especially if the food is left for several hours.
Conclude that among the options, cooked rice left at 25\^\{\circ\}C for several hours is at a temperature that allows bacteria to grow well.
