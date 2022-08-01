in this video we're going to briefly cover our comic strip for T cell functions. And so notice that down below we have this portion of our image that corresponds to the same comic strip that we covered in our previous lesson video. And so here in this image, we've only added this little section over here and this section here in pink is what is new in this video. And so just to refresh our memories about this comic recall that uh T lymphocytes will not be activated if harmless antigens are being presented. And so notice that are dendritic cell over here is presenting an antigen that is harmless. It's Little stew which is a self sell, a harmless antigen. And so notice that the T cell here recognizes that this is a harmless antigen that there's no need to activate. And so it remains in an energetic or unresponsive state. And so it will not generate an immune response towards harmless antigens. Now, on the other hand, if a harmful antigen is being presented such as virus vic right here then the dendritic cell is going to produce co stimulatory molecules that will activate the T lymphocytes. And so notice he's saying here he is harmful and because this is a harmful antigen, it is going to be generating an immune response. So it activates reinforcements And ultimately and our new part of the image the activated T lymphocytes are going to be able to create a an effective immune response to ultimately eliminate the threat. Uh And so by eliminating the threat here, what you can see is that these other immune components have been assembled here. We have the cd eight cells, we have the cd four cells And uh the cd four cells can uh you know activate macrophages and B cells and things of those nature to generate an effective immune response to eliminate the pathogen and destroy the pathogen so that it no longer is effective and cannot cause us harm. Now, as we'll talk about more moving forward in our course, we're going to learn how sometimes our immune system can cause unintentional harm to our own self. And so that is not a good thing about our immune system. Yes, it's very effective at eliminating pathogens but occasionally it can cause our own tissues harm. And so we'll be able to talk about that aspect of our immune system more as we move forward in our course. But for now what you can see here is that again, t lymphocytes are not activated with harmless antigens. They're activated with harmful antigens. And once those t lymphocytes are activated they will work to eliminate the threat. And so we'll be able to get some practice applying these concepts and learn more as we move forward in our course. So I'll see you all in our next video

Hide transcripts