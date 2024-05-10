3. Chemical Principles of Microbiology
Atoms- Smallest Unit of Matter
Problem 2.2ac
The atomic mass of an atom most closely approximates the sum of the masses of all its __________.
a. protons
b. isotopes
c. electrons
d protons and neutrons
Verified Solution
