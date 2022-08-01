Introduction to First-Line Defenses

in this video, we're going to begin our introduction to the first line defenses of innate immunity. And so first we need to recall from our previous lesson videos that the first line defenses are part of innate immunity. And these first line defenses are geared to prevent microbes from entering into our bodies. Now these first line defenses that are part of innate immunity can either be found on the outside of our bodies such as for example our skin or they could be found on the inside of our body like for example our earwax. But either way, these first line defenses are going to be helping to protect our body surfaces and mucous membranes by again preventing the entry of foreign microbes. And so notice down below we have an image that we've seen before in some of our previous lesson videos but notice that it is a little bit more expanded for the first line defenses which recall acts somewhat like security walls to prevent the microbes from entering into our bodies. And so these first line defenses include things such as our skin, our mucous membranes, bodily fluids and chemicals produced by ourselves, anti microbial peptides and our microbiome or our normal micro biotic. And so notice that the second line defenses over here uh in this image are all great out because we're going to talk more details about them later in our course in separate videos. But first we're going to talk more about these first line defenses. And so we'll learn a lot more about these first line defenses here as we move forward in our course. And so I'll see you all in our next video.

