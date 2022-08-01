in this video, we're going to talk more details about louis Pasteur's swan neck experiment. And so pastures experiment actually consisted of the following five steps that notice we have numbered down below in the text and noticed that the numbers in the text actually correspond with the numbers that we have throughout our image. Down below. And so keep that in mind. And so in the very first step of louis, pester, swan neck experiment, the flask is actually going to be filled with a non sterile liquid broth and so by non sterile. What we mean is that there are microbes in that broth. And so notice that in step number one, over here on the far left we have a flask and it is filled with a broth that is non sterile, meaning that there are microbes in that broth. Then in step number two, the swan neck of the swan neck flask is going to be formed using heat. And so if you take a look at step number two in the image down below, notice that the swan neck of the swan neck flask is going to be created and so it's created using heat. As you can see here, there's a flame showing the heat allowing for the bending of the glass and the creation of the swan neck flask. Then in step number three, uh the broth, the liquid broth in the swan neck flask is going to be boiled for a long period of time using an extensive amount of heat. And this long boiling is going to help to create a sterile environment to kill all of the microbes in the bra. And so, taking a look at step number three down below, notice that the liquid broth is going to be boiled for a long period of time, allowing for the liquid broth to become sterile, meaning that all microbes have been killed. Then in step # four, As the flask is allowed to cool from the extensive amounts of heat and boiling, the dust and microbes from the air are actually going to get trapped in the bend of the swan neck flask. And so when we take a look at the image down below. For step number four notice that the dust and microbes that are in the air. They are able to enter originally into the flask, but they get trapped in the bend of the swan neck and they're not able to continue to contaminate and because they get trapped right here, this means that the broth remains sterile and that it is not contaminated. And so as long as this flash stays in its upright position like this, the broth in the flask would remain sterile indefinitely, basically, forever. And so as long as it remains upright, there would be no microbes in the liquid broth. It would remain free of microorganisms, which shows that spontaneous generation is not going to occur does not occur. And so the broth remains sterile as we mentioned already indefinitely, which basically means forever. And so it remains sterile indefinitely, or until step number five of the experiment. And so in step number five, the flask is actually tilted and so tilting the flask or bent, turning it sideways, uh will allow for the mixing of the trapped microbes with the sterile broth and once the microbes have been mixed with the sterile broth that allows for microbial growth to be observed. And so if you take a look down here at step number five, notice that the swan neck flask is tilted to allow the liquid broth to mix with the microbes from the air and that mixing of the broth with the microbes allows for microbial growth to be observed. And so over here you can see that the microbes are present and the liquid after tilting the flask and mixing it. And so what this shows is that spontaneous generation of microbes is not going to happen and that microbial growth only comes from pre existing microbes. And so these are the conclusions that louis Pasteur was able to come up with number one microorganisms cannot spontaneously generate. They do not spontaneously generate. Otherwise, we would have seen spontaneous generation of microbes when the flask is upright. But in the second conclusion that he was able to make is that life requires life to form, that he would only see my significant microbial growth when the microbes that were trapped were mixed into the bra. And so this supported the theory of biogenesis. That life new life only comes from pre existing life. And so this year concludes our introduction to louis pastures, swan neck experiment and how it's supported biogenesis and it disproved spontaneous generation. And so we'll be able to get some practice applying these concepts as we move forward. So I'll see you all in our next video.

