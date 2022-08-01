in this video, we're going to begin our lesson on louis Pasteur's experiments on spontaneous generation. And so louis Pasteur Was a French chemist from the 1800s who conducted many experiments, including some experiments that demonstrated that microbes are all around us, including in the air that we breathe and so based on stolen Zanny's results, Louis pasture wanted to show that air was actually the source of microbial contamination. And so louis Pasteur designed a simple set of experiments using a specialized type of flask that today we call a swan neck flask because of the resemblance that this flask has to a swan's neck. So if you take a look at an image down below, notice over here on the left, we have an image of louis Pasteur who lived from 18 22 to 18 and conducted the swan neck flask experiments in 59. And so what you see right here is actually the swan neck flask. And notice that the swan neck flask has this long curved tube that leads into the top of the flask and this long curved tube that you see here kind of resembles the curves that you see here in the swans neck, which is why it's called a swan neck flask. And so these swan neck flasks are really just specialized flasks that were designed by louis Pasteur to have a long and curved tube leading into the top of the flash just as what you see down below in this image. Yeah, now the swan neck flasks are really clever in their design because they allowed air to enter into the flask. However, the dust and the microbes that would be in the air would get trapped in the next bend and they would not be able to enter all the way into the flask. And so if we take a look at this image down below, notice that uh dust and air that is found in dust and microbes, I'm sorry that are found in the air they can enter, but they will get trapped in the next bend. They will not be able to make their way back up this uphill portion of the flask, whereas the air itself is able to go all the way up and air is able to get in except the microbes and dust in the air do get trapped over here in the next bend and they can't continue. And so this was a really, really clever design in that fashion, because the vital source or this unknown source that some people claimed was needed for spontaneous generation would be able to reach the broth. But the dust and microbes that were in the air would not be able to reach the broth. And so, using this swan neck flask, louis Pasteur was able to conduct an experiment that ultimately disproved spontaneous generation once and for all, and so we'll be able to talk more about this swan necked flask experiment in our next video. But for now, this year concludes our brief introduction to louis Pasteur's experiments on spontaneous generation, and we'll get to learn more as we move forward. So I'll see you all in our next video.

