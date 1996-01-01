Which of the following conditions would indicate that a delivery of poultry should be rejected?
A
The poultry is delivered at 4°C and has no unusual odor.
B
The poultry has a slimy texture and an off odor.
C
The packaging is intact and the poultry appears firm.
D
The poultry is labeled with a recent packaging date.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the importance of poultry quality indicators. Fresh poultry should have a firm texture, no off odors, intact packaging, and be stored at appropriate temperatures (usually close to 4°C).
Step 2: Identify signs of spoilage in poultry. Common indicators include a slimy texture, off or unusual odors, discoloration, and damaged packaging.
Step 3: Analyze each condition given in the problem: poultry at 4°C with no unusual odor is acceptable; intact packaging and firm texture are positive signs; a recent packaging date suggests freshness.
Step 4: Recognize that a slimy texture combined with an off odor strongly indicates spoilage and bacterial growth, which compromises safety and quality.
Step 5: Conclude that the presence of a slimy texture and off odor is a valid reason to reject the poultry delivery to prevent foodborne illness.
Watch next
Master Introduction to Microbiology Channel with a bite sized video explanation from Jason