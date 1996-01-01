Which of the following cells are considered the first line of cellular defense against pathogens in innate immunity?
A
Eosinophils
B
B lymphocytes
C
Neutrophils
D
Plasma cells
1
Understand the concept of innate immunity, which is the body's immediate, non-specific defense mechanism against pathogens.
Recall that innate immunity involves various types of cells, including neutrophils, eosinophils, macrophages, and natural killer cells.
Identify the role of neutrophils as the most abundant white blood cells that rapidly respond to infection by migrating to the site of invasion and engulfing pathogens through phagocytosis.
Compare the functions of other listed cells: eosinophils mainly combat parasitic infections, B lymphocytes are part of adaptive immunity producing antibodies, and plasma cells are differentiated B cells that secrete antibodies.
Conclude that neutrophils are considered the first line of cellular defense in innate immunity due to their rapid response and phagocytic activity against pathogens.
