Antimicrobial proteins are part of the ______ immune system.
A
cell-mediated
B
adaptive
C
humoral
D
innate
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the types of immune systems: The immune system is broadly divided into innate and adaptive immunity. Innate immunity provides immediate, non-specific defense, while adaptive immunity is specific and develops over time.
Recognize the role of antimicrobial proteins: These proteins act quickly to inhibit or destroy pathogens and are part of the body's first line of defense.
Identify the category of immune response: Since antimicrobial proteins act rapidly and non-specifically, they belong to the innate immune system rather than the adaptive or cell-mediated systems.
Differentiate between humoral and cell-mediated immunity: Humoral immunity involves antibodies produced by B cells (adaptive), while cell-mediated immunity involves T cells (adaptive). Antimicrobial proteins are not part of these adaptive responses.
Conclude that antimicrobial proteins are components of the innate immune system, which provides immediate, broad-spectrum defense against pathogens.
