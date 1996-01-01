Indicate which statements are true. Correct all false statements by changing the underlined words.
__________ Phagocytes exhibit chemotaxis toward a pathogen.
Indicate which statements are true. Correct all false statements by changing the underlined words.
__________ NETs are webs produced by neutrophils to trap microbes.
Classify each defense as either first-line, second-line cellular, or second-line molecular:
Inflammation
Neutrophils
Skin
Antimicrobial peptides
Lysozyme
Stomach acid
Eosinophils
Fever
Complement proteins
Mucus
Iron-binding proteins
Phagocytosis
Which of the following would you expect to see increased in circulation in a patient suffering from allergies? Select all that apply. (NCLEX/HESI/TEAS)
a. <IMAGE>
b. <IMAGE>
c. <IMAGE>
d. <IMAGE>
e. <IMAGE>