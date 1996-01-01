Multiple Choice
Which of the following statements about herd immunity is true?
The very young and very old are at greater risk of many infectious diseases.
A high dose of a pathogen is more likely to cause disease than a low dose.
Herd immunity occurs when a population takes great care not to spread the disease (e.g. hand-washing, self-isolation etc.).
A disease with a long incubation period might spread throughout a population before the population notices.
