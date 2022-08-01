Phagoctytosis

in this video we're going to begin our lesson on Figo site Asus. And so first we need to recall from some of our previous lesson videos that Figo site Asus is the process of cell eating. And so really in this process cells are going to be engulfing and digesting material that they bring in from the environment and this includes invading microbes. So it turns out that there are many different types of immune system cells that are capable of Figo site oh sis and this includes macrophages, dendritic cells and neutrophils all which are capable of performing Figo psychosis. And so if we take a look at this image that we have down below notice that it is our map of the lesson on innate immunity. And already in our previous lesson videos we've talked about the first line defenses, several of the second line defenses, the cells of immunity and we've talked about the scanning systems including cell communication pattern recognition receptors and the complement system. And we also mentioned how the complement system can actually serve as a scanning system to detect signs of microbes but upon activation it can actually trigger several in it affect our actions. Several actions such as for example fagot psychosis and inflammation. And so now in this video we're starting to transition into this part of the map the innate effect er actions which recall are going to eliminate invaders and so they serve as soldiers that are going to be eliminating invaders. And so the defector actions that we're going to talk about moving forward are going to be uh Figo psychosis which is again the main focus of this video. And then after we finished talking about fabio psychosis and the details of Figo psychosis, then we'll move on to talk more about the details of inflammation, the details of fever and the details of the interferon response. But for now we'll move on to talk more details about faye go sit ketosis. And so this year concludes our brief introduction to fargo psychosis, and we'll get to learn more about the steps of photosynthesis in our very next lesson video. So I'll see you all there.

Hide transcripts