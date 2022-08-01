Steps of Phagocytosis

in this video, we're going to discuss the steps of Figo site Asus. And so the process of Figo site oh sis involves a series of six steps that we have numbered down below one through six. And each of the steps that you see in the text corresponds with the image that we have down below as well. Yeah. And so in the very first step of Figo psychosis is chemo taxes. Which recall from some of our previous lesson videos is a process that involves the movement of a cell either towards or away from a chemical. In this case it's going to be towards a chemical. And so in the very first step of Figo psychosis, in the process of chemo taxes, Figo sites are going to be recruited. So fabulous sites are going to be recruited to the site of infection by Chemo attractants. For example, cytokines, chemokines or C5 a is an example of a specific chemo attracted. And so this will allow for Figo sites to move to the site of infection. And so if we take a look at our image down below, notice that it's an image focus on the steps of faith, go sight Asus and notice that in the very first step of Figo psychosis we have chemo taxes. So we can go ahead and label uh this yellow circle as number one because this is the very first step of Figo psychosis. Chemo taxes. And so chemo attractants are going to be produced, like for example, C5 a here serves as a chemo attractant and the chemo attractant can be produced either by the microbes themselves as products released by the microbes or the chemo attractants could be released by our own host cells that detect signs of the invading microbes. But either way the chemo attractants are going to be released and that is going to help to attract the Figo site to the location. Now in the second step of Figo psychosis is recognition and attachment. And as its name implies this is going to be when the Figo site needs to recognize the invader and bind to the invader and sofa. Go sites are going to bind to the microbe the invading microbe and it can do this directly via M biel's manos binding lek tins which will bind to manos carbohydrates on the surface of microbes. Or it could bind to the microbes indirectly via obstinance which recall from our previous lesson videos that obstinance are molecules that will bind to the surface of microbes and allow for optimization, improved Figo psychosis. And so if we take a look at our image down below, notice that the second step of Figo psychosis is going to be recognition and attachment and so notice that this could involve obstinance. Like for example C. Three B. Can serve as an obstinate to coat the surface of the microbe and allow for improved fabio santos uh binding and efficiency and so after recognition and attachment. The third step of Figo psychosis is engulf mint and as its name implies this is going to be when the Figo site is going to engulf the microbe. So the Figo site will send out pseudo pods which are these long projections to surround and engulf the material creating what we refer to as a faga zone. And so the faga zone is basically just going to be a membrane structure that results from fig acidosis that is going to contain the microbe that was fake sausage toast. And so if we take a look at our image down below, notice that the third step of Figo psychosis is going to be engulf mint. And so we can label it with number three. And so notice that the Figo site which is here in blue, this big macrophage right here is going to be able to bind to the microbe. Using those options that are coding the microbe and it will use its C. Three B receptors to again bind to the microbe and get rid of the microbe uh ingest the microbe I should say. And so when this microbe is engulfed, when it is ingested, it is going to be surrounded by a membrane. And that membrane we refer to as the figures. Um So the fact is um is the membrane that results from ingesting the microbe and it's going to contain the microbe. So after engulf mint. After the microbe has been engulfed. The fourth step of Figo psychosis is going to be fae go listen formation and so what's going to happen is that toll like receptors or T. L. R. S. That are embedded in the fact zone are going to be able to detect the fags OEMs contents and uh it will be able to do that before the faggot zone fuses with Lissa soames. And recall from our previous lesson videos that Lissa soames our cell structures that contain digestive enzymes that are capable of destroying and degrading substances. And so if we take a look at our image down below, what we'll see is that the figures um that results from fig acidosis and contains the microbe is going to fuse with list systems in the fourth step and some of the fourth step is going to be fatalism formation. And so the fatalism is going to be the fusion of listen soames which notice Liz systems are these little structures that you can see right here in the image. And these listen soames will fuse with the figs um to form the Figo lyricism. And so those digestive enzymes that are contained within the license homes will fuse with the fact zone. And they will be able to start to degrade and break down the microbe. And that leads us to the 5th step of fake acidosis which is going to be the destruction and digestion of the microbe. And so the list is um components including the hydrologic enzymes those digestive enzyme as well as our Os or reactive oxygen species that are found within the lists of homes. Those are going to degrade the invader as the ph within the fatalism begins to decrease. And so that all helps to degrade the microbe and destroy the microbe. And so notice down below in the fifth step of faith acidosis. We have the destruction and digestion of the microbe and so notice that the microbe is being completely destroyed within the fatalism. And in the sixth step of Figo psychosis we have is X. O. Psychosis. And so what happens is the Figo license home is going to fuse with the cell cytoplasmic membrane to release The debris that resulted from the degradation of the microbe. And so notice down below in the 6th and final step down below. Right here uh we have exocet ketosis. And so the fatalism will fuse with the cell cytoplasmic membrane and will release the degraded microbe. And so now the microbe is no longer capable of causing us harm and we will be able to eliminate it from our bodies after this process. And so in the case that the invading microbes are actually not cleared immediately. It is also possible for these macrophages or Figo sites to produce cytokines and those cytokines can continue to recruit more and more Figo sites over time. So more and more fake news sites will be recruited to the location so that all of those fake news sites can work together to eliminate all of the microbes in the infected area. And so this here concludes our brief lesson on the steps of Figo psychosis. And something that's important for you to be able to understand is uh the order of these steps. That is something that you should be able to do as you prepare for one of your microbiology exams on this process. And so make sure that you're able to put these steps in the correct order. And so this here concludes our brief lesson on the steps of photosynthesis and we'll be able to apply these concepts as we move forward. So I'll see you all in our next video.

