The Glycocalyx: Capsules & Slime Layers

in this video, we're going to begin our lesson on the Glick Okay Alex along with capsules and slime layers And so most bacteria are surrounded by a layer of a sticky gel like substance called the glencoe Calix. And so this Glick okay, Alex is a complex poly sakurai and it is going to create a layer that is surrounding the outside of the cell. And so this Glick Okay Alex layer is being represented in the image down below as a yellow border surrounding the cells and they can be surrounding either gram negative cells or grand positive cells. And once again this is the glencoe Calix. And so this click OK, Alex is going to promote adhesion of cells to solid surfaces and to other cells as well, allowing cells to stick onto surfaces and allowing cells to stick to each other. And it's also going to play an important protective role. It is going to protect the cell from dehydration by helping to retain water and it can also collect nutrients from the environment for energy purposes since it's so sticky it can stick and collect nutrients. And so if we take a look at this image down below, once again, the Gleick okay Alex is the yellow border that is surrounding the sell the perimeter of the cell and if you zoom in here, what we have is the Gleick, okay Alex shown as a complex policy sacred structure that is going to be surrounding the perimeter of the self and our images. We represent them like okay Alex with a yellow background. Like you see here now there are actually different categories of the Gleick, Okay Alex based on the composition of its structure and so we'll be able to talk more about this, the different categories of black okay Alex like capsules and slime layers and our next video. So I'll see you guys there.

Hide transcripts