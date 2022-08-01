Primary & Secondary Metabolites

in this video, we're going to begin our lesson on primary and secondary metabolites. And so the early and late stages of the log growth phase or the exponential growth phase can be monitored by the production of certain molecules that we call metabolites. And so really there are two types of metabolites that we're going to differentiate in this video. The first are the primary metabolites. And so the primary metabolites are going to be produced during the early log phase or the early exponential phase and they're going to be used by the cell during normal growth. Now, secondary metabolites are the other type of metabolites and secondary metabolites are going to be produced during the late log phase or the late exponential phase and they are going to be required for cell survival during the stationary phase when the nutrients start to become more limited. And so if we take a look at our image down below, notice that the blue curve that you see here is the same growth curve that we saw in our previous lesson video. But here in this video we've introduced two new curves. This uh this curve right here representing the primary metabolites and this other dotted curve right here representing the secondary metabolites. And what you'll notice is that the primary metabolites are produced during the early exponential phase early on, they are starting to get produced and they are continuously produced throughout this period here. But notice that the secondary metabolites are not really produced during the early phase. They really start to get significant production during the late portion of the exponential phase or the late portion of the log phase. And so these secondary metabolites are mainly going to be used for survival purposes during the stationary phase. And so this year concludes our brief lesson on the difference between primary and secondary metabolites, basically that primary metabolites are produced during early log phase. Uh and secondary metabolites are produced during late log phase. And so we'll be able to get some practice applying these concepts as we move forward. So I'll see you all in our next video.

