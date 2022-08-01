in this video, we're going to begin our lesson on enzymes, and so an enzyme is defined as a molecule that catalyze is or speeds up a chemical reaction. And it's able to speed up the chemical reaction without being consumed by the chemical reaction, which means that the enzyme is not going to be altered by the end of the reaction. Now, if we take a look at our image down below, notice that we're comparing a non enzymatic reaction that has no enzyme to an enzymatic reaction that does have an enzyme and so notice on the left over here, what we're showing you are some reactant the starting material or the ingredients for a reaction being converted into the products over here on the right, but notice that no enzyme is involved, and typically, when there's absolutely no enzyme involved, then the reaction is going to occur really, really slow, too slow for, um, life to be able to rely on reactions that do not have enzymes and so noticed that over here on the right, we're showing you the same reaction and the same reaction. Over here. We have the substance being converted into the products and this time noticed that an enzyme is present and the enzyme is represented by this structure that you see down below. And so the enzyme, its job, its function is to catalyze or speed up the chemical reaction so that it occurs much, much faster. And so you can see that the same reaction is able to occur at a much, much faster rate, thanks to the enzyme. And so enzymes air all about catalyzing or speeding up chemical reactions. Now what's also important to note is that the term substrates is referring to the reactant of a chemical reaction that is catalyzed by an enzyme. And so if an enzyme is involved, then the sub, the reactant are referred to specifically as substrates. And so you could see that the substrates are pretty much the same exact thing as the reactant. And really, the only difference is that substrates implies that an enzyme is involved, whereas reactant does not necessarily imply that an enzyme is involved. And so this year concludes our brief introduction to enzymes and how they act as catalysts to speed up chemical reactions and substrates are the reactant oven enzymatic reaction, and so we'll be able to get some practice applying these concepts as we move forward in our course, and we'll also get to learn a lot more about enzymes as we move forward, So I'll see you all in our next video.

