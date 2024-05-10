11. Controlling Microbial Growth
Chemicals Used to Control Microbial Growth
Problem 15.9a
Which of the following antimicrobial properties would be the most crucial to consider in developing a new antimicrobial? (NCLEX/HESI/TEAS)
a. Selective toxicity
b. Ease of administration
c. Lack of drug interactions
d. Long half-life
e. The drug’s capacity to be bactericidal
