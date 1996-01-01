Skip to main content
Microbiology12. Microbial MetabolismEnzymes
Multiple Choice

Which characteristics are likely associated with an enzyme isolated from a human stomach where conditions are strongly acidic.

a) An enzyme that functions properly at 70 degrees Fahrenheit and at a neutral pH.

b) An enzyme that functions properly at 98 degrees Fahrenheit and at an acidic pH.

c) An enzyme that functions properly at 98 degrees Fahrenheit and at a neutral pH.

d) An enzyme that functions properly at 70 degrees Fahrenheit and at an acidic pH.

