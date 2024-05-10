12. Microbial Metabolism
Enzymes
Problem 8.5a
Suppose you inoculate three flasks of minimal salts broth with E. coli. Flask A contains
glucose. Flask B contains glucose and lactose. Flask C contains lactose. After a few hours of incubation, you test the flasks for the presence of ß-galactosidase. Which flask(s) do you predict will have this enzyme?
a. A
b. B
c. C
d. A and B
e. B and C
