Suppose you inoculate three flasks of minimal salts broth with E. coli. Flask A contains

glucose. Flask B contains glucose and lactose. Flask C contains lactose. After a few hours of incubation, you test the flasks for the presence of ß-galactosidase. Which flask(s) do you predict will have this enzyme?

a. A

b. B

c. C

d. A and B

e. B and C