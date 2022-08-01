in this video, we're going to begin our lesson on immune tolerance. And so what's important to note is that our immune system must be able to build what is known as immune tolerance in order to prevent an inappropriate response of our immune system to harmless antigens. And so immune tolerance can be defined as the ability of our immune system to ignore or in other words, to tolerate any given molecule. And so really the goal of immune tolerance is to generate immune tolerance to only harmless antigens. And so in other words, we only want our immune system to ignore harmless antigens. And we don't want our immune system to ignore dangerous or harmful uh antigens. And so without immune tolerance, our immune system would have a really hard time distinguishing between harmless and harmful. And so that would leave our immune system more likely to attack our own healthy uninfected cells, leading to diseases known as auto immune diseases. And we'll get to talk more about autoimmune diseases later in our course, in a different video. Now, if we take a look at our image down below, we can get a better understanding of immune tolerance, which is really the ability for our immune system to distinguish harmless antigens from harmful antigens. And so notice here, what we have in the middle is one of our adaptive immune system cells, perhaps a T cell or a T cell here. And so notice that this T cell has learned to tolerate all of the things that are listed over here on the left, which include the normal micro flora or normal microbiota, normal self cells or our own healthy cells, as well as other harmless antigens. And so it's the harmless antigens that are immune system has built a tolerance for. And so immune system tolerance is built towards harmless antigens and notice that this again immune system cell in the middle of this T cell has not built a tolerance towards these harmful antigens and pathogens, including pathogens, cancer cells that are infected and also other harmful antigens as well. And so ultimately what we're saying here again is that immune system tolerance is the ability for our immune system to distinguish harmless from harmful and to practically ignore all of the harmless substances but attack all of the harmful substances. And so this year concludes our brief intro to immune tolerance and we'll be able to continue to learn more and more about it as we move forward in our course. So, I'll see you all in our next video

