in this video, we have a football analogy for immune tolerance. And so first we need to recall from our previous lesson video that immune tolerance is the ability for our immune system to distinguish between harmful and harmless antigens. And so here, in this football analogy, the immune system is represented as the QB or the quarterback of the team, and the harmful antigens are represented as the opponent team, and the harmless antigen are represented as the teammates. Now without immune system tolerance, then our immune system cannot distinguish between harmful and harmless antigens. And that means that the immune system will not be able to perform its job very well. And so if we take a look at our image down below at our football analogy, notice that without immune tolerance then our immune system will be unable to distinguish harmful from harmless substances. And so that means that our immune system represented as the QB QB immune system here is going to be unable to distinguish his teammates from the opposing team. And so notice that all these players are on the field. However, the QB which is representing our immune system cannot distinguish between the harmful and harmless substances and what that means is because the QB can't figure out who's on his team, he's not going to be able to do his job properly. And so without immune tolerance, the immune system cannot do its job properly and it could lead to autoimmune diseases. Now, on the other hand, with immune system tolerance or immune tolerance, then our immune system can distinguish between harmful and harmless substances properly and that means that our immune system will be able to perform its job properly. And so, if we take a look at our image on the right hand side over here, notice it's representing with immune tolerance, that means that our immune system will be able to distinguish between harmful and harmless substances, which means that our QB here our QB immune system will be able to distinguish his teammates from the opposing team. And so notice here that his teammates are all colorful, and because the QB can distinguish the teammates from the opposing team, the immune system will be able to perform its job properly. And so I noticed the QB is saying, oh, now that I have immune tolerance, I can do my job properly. And so, really, the analogy here, the football analogy goes to show how immune tolerance allows our immune system to distinguish harmful from harmless substances, and again, to be able to do its job properly and only build immune tolerance towards harmless substances and target and attack harmful and dangerous antigens. And so this here concludes our football analogy for immune tolerance, and we'll be able to get some practice applying these concepts and learn even more about immune tolerance as we move forward in our course. So, I'll see you all in our next video

