in this video we're going to introduce our map of the lesson on microbial genetics which is this image that you see down below right here. And so this image does represent a map of our lesson moving forward on microbial genetics and the way that we're going to explore this map is by covering the left most branches first and working our way from left to right in this fashion that you see here. And so we're going to start off talking about mutations and different types of mutations including point mutations, frame shift mutation, spontaneous mutations and induced mutations. Then once we finished talking about those, we'll move on to talk about methods of inducing mutations including mutations and carcinogens and the differences between the two. Then we'll talk about some important cell types when it comes to specific types of mutations such as proto troughs and Ozzy troughs. We'll talk about mutant detection including direct and indirect detection of mutants. We'll talk about the aims test to identify mutations. Then we'll talk about DNA repair mechanisms that cells are able to use such as repairing nucleotide mismatches, repairing damaged DNA repairing thiamine die MERS and S. O. S repair. Then we'll talk about genetic exchange, specifically mechanisms of horizontal gene transfer which includes transformation trans direction and conjugation. Then we'll talk about genome variability including mobile genetic elements. Then we'll talk about CRISPR CAs nine, a bacterial defense mechanism. And we'll cover these topics in the order that you see here in this map from left to right. And so um you can use this image moving forward as a guide to help you, uh, figure out where we are within the lesson and where we intend to go next. And so that being said, I'll see you all in our next lesson video to talk about the different types of mutations, so I'll see you all there.

