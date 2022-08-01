in this video, we're going to begin our introduction to DNA repair. And so what's important to note is that even small amounts of mutations to the DNA within a cell can actually have tremendous effects on the life of a cell. However thankfully there are actually multiple DNA repair mechanisms within a cell that are conserved across all domains of life. And so moving forward in our course, we're going to talk about several different types of DNA repair mechanisms. And so notice down below, we're actually showing you an image right here. That represents our map of the lesson on DNA repair as we move forward in our course. And so you can use this map uh to help guide you through our lesson as we move forward. Talking about DNA repair mechanisms. And so notice here we have at the top DNA repair mechanisms and we've grouped these DNA repair mechanisms into four groups those that repair nucleotide mismatches, those that repair damaged DNA, those that repair what are known as timing diners and then repairing many mutations extensive damage. And so what we're going to do moving forward is we're going to be following the left most branches first and then what we'll do is we'll zoom out and continue to follow the path as you see here. And so moving forward, we're going to first talk about DNA repair mechanisms that are going to be repairing nucleotide mismatches and this includes DNA polymerase proof reading and it also includes mismatch repair. After we cover those will move on to talk about repairing damaged DNA and this is going to be specifically referring to base excision repair. Then we'll talk about repairing timing diners and this is going to include nucleotide excision repair. Then we'll talk about uh photo reactivation. And then after we talk about that we'll talk about repairing many mutations, repairing extensive damage and this is going to be S. O. S. Repair. And so really this is a map of our lesson moving forward and we'll get to talk about all of these different DNA repair mechanisms in their own individual separate videos, starting with the DNA preliminaries proof reading. So I'll see you all in our next video to talk more about that.

Hide transcripts