DNA Polymerase Proofreading

in this video, we're going to begin talking about DNA repair by specifically focusing on DNA preliminaries proof reading. And so DNA preliminaries recall is an enzyme that is important for replicating or building D. N. A. And it has the ability to identify and correct mismatches in the D. N. A. And so when we're talking about mismatches, what we need to recall is the Watson and Crick base pairing rules where A. Is in the D. N. A. Always base pair with teas and G. S. And the D. N. A. Always base pair with sees. However a mismatch would be if for example a. T. Were to base pair with a C. Instead. And so this is not the correct match until we call this a mismatch. And so uh one thing to keep in mind here is that DNA preliminaries has this ability to identify and correct any mismatches. And these mismatches can occur naturally when it is synthesizing D. N. A. And it's able to correct these mismatches by the process called DNA proof reading. And so DNA proof reading as its name implies. Um It's going to proof read the D. N. A. And by proof read what it means. It's going to self correct. Um And so it's going to be able to check the DNA for errors and make corrections. And so proof DNA proof reading is a self correcting process of DNA preliminaries during DNA replication. And so just like you can proof read your english essay before you turn it into your english professor. Um and check your english essay for errors. DNA proof reading allows the DNA preliminaries to check the DNA for errors. And so essentially the way this works is that DNA proof reading is able to correct errors by backtracking in a backwards three prime to five prime direction. And it's able to x ice or remove the incorrect nucleotide. And we refer to this backtracking as a three prime to five prime xo nucleus activity. And this is referring to the cleavage of a nucleotide from the end of the DNA. To help remove or excites the incorrect nucleotide. And so once the incorrect nucleotide has been removed then the D. N. A polymerase can go ahead and add the correct nucleotide and replication can then continue as normal. And so if we take a look at our image down below, we can get a better understanding of DNA preliminaries proof reading. And so notice here what we're showing you is a DNA molecule that's in the process of being replicated. And so the pink structure that you see here represents the DNA preliminaries. And of course the DNA preliminaries builds the brand new strands in a five prime 23 prime direction. And so occasionally DNA polymerase can make mistakes as it is matching these base pairs. And so if it makes a mistake, as you can see here in this image where accidentally base pairs A T. With a C. Because remember teas are supposed to be based paired with a S and um sees are supposed to be based paired with Gs not with T. S. And so if it makes a mistake and incorporates A. T. That is something that it can occur occasionally. So it says DNA proliferates inserts the mismatched nucleotide during DNA replication. And so this is a mistake. However DNA preliminaries proof reading allows it to correct these mismatches. These mistakes. And so what can happen is the incorrect nucleotide is going to be removed from the new DNA strand. And so what you'll see here is that the T. Is being removed and this is all removed by the D. N. A preliminary races three prime to five prime Exxon nucleus activity. And so um once the incorrect nucleotide has been removed then the DNA polymerase can go ahead and incorporate the correct nuclear tie. And so the correct nucleotide is then inserted and DNA replication can continue. And so you can see here that A. G. Has been put in and this is creating a correct match. And so what we've seen here is that DNA preliminaries has the ability to proof read and correct errors that may have occurred mismatches that may have occurred. And while DNA preliminaries proof reading is very very effective occasionally DNA proof reading is not it is not perfect and it will not be able to correct these mismatches. And so the cell still needs to require other types of repair mechanisms in case the proof reading happens to miss a mistake if a mistake happens to pass through. And so this year concludes our brief lesson on DNA preliminaries proof reading, and we'll be able to get some practice applying these concepts and learn about other DNA repair mechanisms as we move forward in our course, so I'll see you all in our next video.

