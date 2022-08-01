Transcription Termination in Prokaryotes

in this video we're going to begin our lesson on transcription termination, specifically in pro Kerasiotes. And so in pro corrodes. The termination of transcription can actually occur in one of two different ways that we have numbered down below. And so the first way that transcription termination can occur in pro Kerasiotes is through factor dependent termination. And the second way that transcription can occur in pro Kerasiotes is through road dependent termination. Now, factor dependent termination um is going to involve the MRNA or the messenger RNA, forming what's known as a stem loop structure. And this stem loop structure is really just when the MRNA starts to hydrogen bond with itself to create a loop within its structure. And we'll be able to see that down below. And so when the MRNA forms this stem loop structure, it actually causes the termination of transcription. And so the change in the MRNA structure is what causes the RNA polymerase to disassociate from the DNA leading to the termination of transcription. And so if we take a look at our image down below on the left hand side notice it's focusing in on factor dependent termination. And again, in fact you're dependent termination which will notices in this image we have the R. N. A proliferation pink and it's starting to elongate the messenger RNA. As you see here in the D. N. A. Is in blue and the background and what you'll notice is that in fact are dependent termination. The messenger RNA forms a stem loop structure. This blue background highlight here would represent the stem loop structure and the formation of the stem loop structure is ultimately what causes the RNA. Preliminaries to disassociate. And so you can see the RNA polymerase dissociates from the D. N. A. It releases the messenger RNA. And now termination is complete. And the messenger RNA has been created. Now that is the first way that transcription termination can occur in pro carriers. The second way once again is going to be through road dependent termination. And as its name implies, road dependent termination is going to depend on a row protein. And so the terminator protein, ROW R. H. O. Which can be symbolized with this greek letter here uh is going to bind to the messenger RNA and cause the termination of transcription. And so the row protein binds to a row site on the messenger RNA. And then it will ultimately cause the RNA preliminaries to disassociate from the D. N. A. To lead to the termination of transcription. And so notice on the right hand side of the image over here, it's focusing in on row dependent termination. And once again, this is the greek assemble that represents row and so notice that in this termination. Over here, on the right that the rope protein which is here in uh this yellow color here circled in blue uh this row protein which we can label it as the row protein is going to bind to a specific site on the messenger RNA called the row site. And so at that point the road protein is going to begin a process that ultimately leads to the dissociation of the R. N. A. Preliminaries. And so notice that the RNA preliminaries is dissociated. The road protein dissociates, and once again the messenger RNA is complete, signaling that the termination of transcription is complete. And so this year concludes our brief lesson on the two possible ways that procuring goods can terminate transcription through factor dependent termination or road dependent termination. And so we'll be able to get some practice applying these concepts and learn more as we move forward. So I'll see you all in our next video.

