in this video, we're going to begin our lesson on replica plating. And so replica plating is a specific technique that's used to indirectly select for non selectable mutants which are mutants that cannot be directly selected for. And examples of non selectable mutants, our Aqsa troughs now, replica plating involves a series of three steps that we have numbered down below 12 and three. And the numbers that you see here in the text correspond with the numbers that you see down below and the image as well. And so that's important to keep in mind as we move forward. And so in the very first step of replica plating, what you need to do is play both the oxy trough mutants as well as the non mutant Pro to troughs. And you played these oxy troughs and pro troughs onto what's known as a master plate. And then you take the master plate and you press physically press the master plate onto a sterile velvet fabric. And then the velvet fabric will then contain the odds of troughs and proto troughs. And so if we take a look at our step number one down below and our image notice it's showing you the master plate over here in orange and the master plate contains both the oxy troughs which are in purple here, as well as the pro to troughs which are in blue here. And so then what you do is after growing both the oxy troughs and prototypes onto the master plate. You will physically press the master plate onto this sterile velvet that you see here, and so that leaves a colony imprint on the velvet, and so you can see now the colonies are here on this velvet as you see here. And so after the first step, you move onto the second step. And in the second step of replica plating, you then use that velvet fabric to inoculate too replicate agar plates. And these to replicate agar plates are going to be one will be a nutrient agar plate and the other will be a minimal media. And so the nutrient auger is going to contain additional growth factors that allow auxerre trough mutants to grow, whereas the minimal media is only going to contain the very bare minimum that's needed for the pro to troughs to grow. And so the Aqsa troughs will not be able to grow on the minimal media. And so if we take a look at our step number two down below right here, notice that you take a nutrient agar plate, and you physically press it down onto the velvet to transfer the colonies over to the nutrient agar plate. And then you do the same with the minimal media plate. You press this down onto the velvet and again transfer the colonies onto the minimal media. And so at this point this takes us to step number three, where the plates will be incubated and then observed. And so what you'll find is that the Pro to troves which are non mutants. Uh they will be able to grow on both the nutrient agar plate as well as the minimal media plate. However the odds a trough mutants will only be able to grow on the nutrients auger plate and the dogs. A trough will not be able to grow on the minimal media. And so if we take a look at our image down below, which will notice is that the nutrient agar plate is going to contain both Pro to troops as well as the opposite rose. And so both of these will grow as you see here on the nutrient auger. However on the minimal media which is lacking those additional growth factors needed for the oxy troughs. Only the pro to trump's grow. And so the odds are troughs do not grow. And so by the missing positions these little dotted circles that you see here represent the missing oxy troughs. And by the positions of these missing auxerre troughs, you can trace them back to these positions that you see in the nutrient auger. And then you know that these colonies here growing on the nutrient auger must be the mutant opposite ross. And so at this point you could then select these mutant oxy troughs and these mutant oxy trophies have been indirectly selected for by replica plating, creating these to replicate plates. And so this year concludes our brief lesson on replica plating and how it can be used as a technique to indirectly select for non selectable mutants such as oxy troops. And we'll be able to get some practice applying these concepts as we move forward. So I'll see you all in our next video.

