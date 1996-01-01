Intro to Molecular Koch's Postulates

In this video, we're going to begin our lesson on molecular cokes postulates. And so what's important to note here is that in 1988, Stanley Falcao, a scientist proposed a revised set of cokes postulates which are known today as molecular cokes postulates. And molecular cokes postulates as its name implies, is used to identify the molecular cause of a pathogens virulent factors and recall that virulent factors are the specific traits of an organism that allow it to cause disease, that allow it to be pathogenic. And so therefore molecular cokes postulates can be used to explain why some microbial strains are pathogenic, based on their virulence factors while other microbial strains are not pathogenic. And so, if we take a look at our image down below, notice that we're showing you molecular cokes postulates, and specifically, we're showing you uh falcao over here and he's saying that these postulates uh use molecular techniques and so he'll call them molecular cokes postulates. And again, they can be used to identify the specific virulent factors that allow a microbial strain to cause disease. And so we'll get to talk more details about the specific molecular cokes postulates in our next lesson video. So, I'll see you all there

