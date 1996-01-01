Limitations to Koch's Postulates

So while cokes postulates serve an important role in determining the cause of disease. There are limitations to coax postulates. And so in this video we're going to be focusing on some of the limitations two cokes postulates. And so if you take a look at our image down below, notice that towards the top of our image, what we have is cokes postulates as we discussed them in our last lesson video and then notice down below, we have some of the limitations. Two cokes postulates. And so recall that the second of cokes postulates states that a microbe must be isolated from the disease host and grown and pure culture. Now, a limitation for this particular postulate is that unfortunately not all pathogenic microbes can actually grow on laboratory media and so we are not able to grow all pathogenic microbes in a pure culture. And so that's a huge limitation because for example, obligate intracellular pathogens, they cannot be grown in pure culture because they can only grow in the presence of a host cell. And there are many other organisms as well that again, we do not know exactly how to grow them in the lab because we don't know exactly what conditions they need in order to grow them in the lab. And so this is a limitation. Two cokes postulates, not all of the pathogenic microbes can be grown in pure culture. Now recall that the third of Kochs postulate states that the same exact disease must occur when the pure culture is introduced into a susceptible host. Now there are some limitations to this one as well because some pathogenic microbes actually do not cause disease and all infected individuals. And that's because not all test subjects are going to be susceptible to the disease. And so what you'll get is some individuals will have stronger immune systems, others will have weaker immune systems and that can lead to a symptomatic. Individuals, like for example, individuals that may have covid 19 may be asymptomatic and therefore may not display any signs or symptoms of the disease. Now, the fourth of cokes postulates recall states that the microbe must be isolated from the experimentally infected host. And there are limitations for this as well because there are plenty of ethical and safety concerns when it comes to human and animal testing and this can make the results unreliable, especially for human diseases. And so this here concludes our brief discussion about the limitations. Two cokes postulates, and we'll be able to get some practice applying these concepts as we move forward. So, I'll see you all in our next video

Hide transcripts