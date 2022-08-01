in this video, we're going to begin our lesson on measuring growth by plate counts. And so recall from our previous lesson videos that viable cells are really just living cells that are capable of multiplying on growth media. Now counting viable cells or living cells can have an advantage over direct cell counting because recall that direct cell counting includes both viable cells and non viable or dead cells as well. And so it may be the case that the scientist is only interested in the viable cells. And so in those cases scientists need to use other methods other than direct cell counting. And so plate counts will require the use of solid growth media in a Petri dish or in a plate and uh the plate or the Petri dishes where the cells are grown and counted on. And once again these cells that are counted on what these plate counts are going to represent viable or living cells. And so in our next lesson video will be able to talk more about the method and process for plate counts. But for now, this year concludes our brief introduction to measuring growth by plate counts, and we'll be able to get some practice and learn more as we move forward, so I'll see you all in our next video.

