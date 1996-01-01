in this video we're going to discuss how some pathogens can hide within host cells to evade the immune system. And so once again, certain pathogens can evade the host defense mechanisms by hiding inside of host cells. And so hiding inside of host cells can protect the pathogen from antibodies and other fake ascetic cells. And so if we take a look at our image down below, we can get a better understanding of how these microbes can hide inside of host cells. And so notice in this cartoon image on the left hand side, notice that we have a bacterial cell over here, that's saying ah a macrophage. And notice that the macrophage over here, which is a fag acidic cell, says a micro. And so this macrophage would want to uh to go sit toast this microbe and destroy it. However, some of these pathogens are capable of hiding inside of a host cell. So notice here we have a host cell and so notice that this pathogen has made its way inside of a host cell and the macrophages no longer able to fabio santos. It's so notice it's saying, hmm where did that microbe go and notice that the microbe is now saying I should be safe in here. And so some pathogens have evolved this mechanism of hiding inside of host cells in order to evade the immune system and this is how they are able to cause disease by hiding in this type of way. And so this here concludes our brief lesson on how some pathogens can hide within host cells to evade the immune system and we'll be able to get some practice applying these concepts as we move forward. So I'll see you all in our next video.

